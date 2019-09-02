Watch: Trump says he’s never heard about category 5 storm, Twitter schools him

As the dangerous Hurricane Dorian made landfall on the Abaco Islands in the Bahamas, US President Donald Trump said Sunday said he is not sure he has “ever even heard of a Category 5 storm”. The comments angered people since four storms classified as category 5 storms hit the US since Trump became president.

“We don’t even know what’s coming at us,” Trump said in reference to Hurricane Dorian during a press conference at the FEMA headquarters in Washington. “All we know is it’s possibly the biggest. I have — I am not sure I’m not sure that I’ve ever even heard of the Category five, I knew it existed.”

“And I’ve seen some Category fours, you don’t even see them that much, but a Category five is something that I don’t know that I’ve ever even heard the term other than I know it’s there,” the president added. “That’s the ultimate, and that’s what we have unfortunately,” the POTUS added.

Trump on strengthening Hurricane Dorian: ‘I’m not sure I’ve even heard of a category 5…it’s the ultimate and that’s what we have unfortunately’ pic.twitter.com/pdNwAZbU3t — Reuters Top News (@Reuters) September 1, 2019

As his remarks went viral, people slammed the president and some pointed out that he said the same thing every time a category 5 storm hit the nation.

I’m not sure that I’ve ever heard of a guy who’s CLEARLY heard of a Category 5 say so often that he’s NEVER heard of a Category 5. He’s either stupid, forgetful, or a liar.

NONE is acceptable. trump is a Category 45 disaster.#Category45trumppic.twitter.com/fVc8KA4LmI — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) September 2, 2019

There have been 5 cat5 hurricanes since you became president. Maybe you would know this if you weren’t golfing all the time. https://t.co/vU21tgr6bK — Maurice (@Maurice97286615) September 2, 2019

All-righty, this is definitely the man I want leading the most powerful country on the planet during a time of crisis! 😱 https://t.co/wHVDT0VAVw — Lisa Brackmann La Mole Forever 🌊 🐑 🐅 ⚾️ (@otherlisa) September 2, 2019

Donald Trump is a category 5 idiot. https://t.co/7dARzm0czL — Stephen Cuddy 🌊🌊🌊 (@srcuddy) September 2, 2019

At some point Trump will say, “They say it’s a category 5, may be a 6 or 7 even. Nobody knows really.” — Schooley (@Rschooley) September 1, 2019

Trump just said “I’m not sure that I have ever even heard of a Category 5. I knew it existed and I’ve seen some Category 4…I don’t know that I’ve even heard the term other than I know it’s there.” Michael hit FL as a Cat 5 in 2018. — Ali Velshi (@AliVelshi) September 1, 2019

President Donald Trump on the existence of Category 5 hurricanes, 2017-2019. pic.twitter.com/IRRny20hfp — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) September 1, 2019

Guy came up to me, big guy, very powerful, tears running down his face. Sir, thanks to you we now have Category 5! If Crooked Hillary had been elected, we would only have Category 4s. Maybe only 3s. Trump? Category 5. Very powerful and wide. America is winning again! https://t.co/0zifO29Ujl — Stonekettle (@Stonekettle) September 1, 2019

It’s not just that Trump is incapable of empathy and grossly ignorant. It’s that he’s uneducable.

This is the fourth Category 5 hurricane since he took office. https://t.co/x3XVvZMuk7 — Peter Gleick (@PeterGleick) September 1, 2019

The Trump administration is a Category 5 disaster for this nation. — Matt Rogers 🎙 (@Politidope) September 1, 2019

Trump said he will build a wall to stop the category 5 hurricane. #September1st pic.twitter.com/3boM8V6nTf — Cameron Grant (@coolercambackup) September 1, 2019

when the president of the united states says he doesn't think he's ever heard of or seen a category 5 hurricane… you live in america AND have property in florida. I just—#america #trump pic.twitter.com/e6jVmI8O0I — Hanća (@bosnianbookworm) September 1, 2019

In September 2017, Hurricane Irma, one of the strongest Atlantic basin hurricanes ever recorded outside the Gulf of Mexico and the Caribbean Sea, affected at least nine US states. That same month, Hurricane Maria left the US territory of Puerto Rico devastated, and the region is still recovering from it.

In October 2018, Hurricane Michael, which was originally designated as a Category 4 storm, barreled into the Florida Panhandle as the third Category 5 hurricane to hit the US since Trump became president.