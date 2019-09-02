Watch: Trump says he’s never heard about category 5 storm, Twitter schools him

Toggle Menu
"All we know is it's possibly the biggest. I have — I am not sure I'm not sure that I've ever even heard of the Category five, I knew it existed," Donald Trump said at a press conference before Hurricane Dorian made landfall.

“We don’t even know what’s coming at us,” Trump said in reference to Hurricane Dorian during a press conference at the FEMA headquarters in Washington.

As the dangerous Hurricane Dorian made landfall on the Abaco Islands in the Bahamas, US President Donald Trump said Sunday said he is not sure he has “ever even heard of a Category 5 storm”. The comments angered people since four storms classified as category 5 storms hit the US since Trump became president.

“And I’ve seen some Category fours, you don’t even see them that much, but a Category five is something that I don’t know that I’ve ever even heard the term other than I know it’s there,” the president added. “That’s the ultimate, and that’s what we have unfortunately,” the POTUS added.

As his remarks went viral, people slammed the president and some pointed out that he said the same thing every time a category 5 storm hit the nation.

In September 2017, Hurricane Irma, one of the strongest Atlantic basin hurricanes ever recorded outside the Gulf of Mexico and the Caribbean Sea, affected at least nine US states. That same month, Hurricane Maria left the US territory of Puerto Rico devastated, and the region is still recovering from it.

In October 2018, Hurricane Michael, which was originally designated as a Category 4 storm, barreled into the Florida Panhandle as the third Category 5 hurricane to hit the US since Trump became president.

