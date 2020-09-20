Watch: Tokyo convenience stores deploy seven-foot robots to stock shelves

Interestingly, the robot has been given fingers using which it is able to stock shelves with products such as cans, bottles and more. (Source: World Teach/YouTube)

Faced with twin issues of an ageing population and labour shortage amid the pandemic, Japanese convenience stores are going high-tech and deploying robots, with some reaching up to seven feet, that can perform several tasks, including picking and shifting objects. A video of a robot that has now gone viral on social media shows how exactly it is controlled to perform daily chores.

Two of the biggest convenience store franchises in Japan, FamilyMart and Lawson, have hired a robot named Model-T, which can be controlled by shop staff remotely. The 7-foot robot has been developed by Japanese startup Telexistence and moves around on a wheeled platform, CNN reported. Interestingly, the robot has been given fingers using which it is able to stock shelves with products such as cans, bottles and more.

Watch the video here:

“It is able to grasp, or pick and place, objects of several different shapes and sizes into different locations,” Matt Komatsu, head of business development and operations at Telexistence, told CNN Business.

According to the news website, an individual “pilot” wears a virtual reality (VR) headset and special gloves in order to understand and feel with their own hands the product that the robot is handling. With the help of microphones and headphones, they are able to communicate with the people in the store.

