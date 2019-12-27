Watch: Tiger ‘attacks’ little boy at Dublin Zoo, leaves many terrified online

The tiger was seen lunging in full attack mode only to be stopped by the glass, while people are heard laughing in the background. (Source: RobC/ Twitter) The tiger was seen lunging in full attack mode only to be stopped by the glass, while people are heard laughing in the background. (Source: RobC/ Twitter)

Going to the zoo to see wild animals in real life may be quite fascinating for most children. However, one Irish boy experienced a lot more than he had bargained for, seeing a big Siberian tiger in action. Thanks to reinforced glass, the little boy was spared when the hungry wildcat pounded on him with full might. The jaw-dropping incident was captured on camera and now the clip is going viral.

Dad Rob Costelloe shared the amazing yet terrifying clip on Twitter over the family’s recent experience and it has been going viral ever since, garnering over 2 million views on the original video alone.

“My son was on the menu in Dublin Zoo today #raar,” the father of the seven-year-old Sean wrote online while sharing the video.

My son was on the menu in Dublin Zoo today #raar pic.twitter.com/stw2dHe93g — RobC (@r0bc) December 22, 2019

The scary clip shows the big wildcat spotting the little boy standing by the glass near the boundary of the enclosure at the Dublin Zoo, and stopping for a bit to gain some momentum. Then within a few seconds, the tiger lunges in full attack mode only to be stopped by the glass, while people are heard laughing in the background.

Even though the boy moved away from the glass following the tiger’s prowl, the animal is still seen scratching the glass hard baffled as to what had happened.

Although the father claimed the tiger’s predatory behaviour “didn’t particularly faze him”, many online were concerned by the clip. The dad replied to many concerned that this is the second time it happened to the child.

That’s the second time that’s happened to Sean… no surprises — RobC (@r0bc) December 22, 2019

Here are some reactions.

This is really awful and that you have posted this uncritically (or at all) is really bad. Other dumb parents will attempt to put their kids in situations like this and while the kid will be fine, the Tiger (and other animals in Zoos) will not. — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) December 23, 2019

definitely not saying the kid should’ve been eaten, but that the cat should be able to hunt its natural prey in the wild like every predator is meant to. the instinct is there, but the cat will never get to run for miles or hunt its prey like predators should — 𝔞𝔲𝔟𝔯𝔦𝔞𝔫𝔫𝔞 ❄️❤️☃️ (@hiraethwndrlst) December 24, 2019

Krikey that’s scarey stuff…the laughter in the background seems highly inappropriate 😳🙂 — Peter Flynn (@PeterFl27318076) December 23, 2019

OMG that would of scared the life out of me 😱 — stef williamson (@stefxoxox) December 23, 2019

This is amazing AND terrifying — Katie Brandner (@Katiebrandner) December 24, 2019

That’s right, big cats are ambush predators. Turn your back, at your peril. — Steve Tav (@BiGTaVoZ) December 23, 2019

This is quite dangerous for the tiger. There is a high risk of loosing teeth, fracturing jaw or other blunt force trauma injuries. — Nostra-Tomas (@No_Jimbo) December 23, 2019

Wow.. think, before we were civilised this is the reality our young faced! I love that your son sees the humour in it. Means he’s resilient and not anxious. Good for him! — Debbie H (@GuevarasGirl) December 22, 2019

Class memory for him; but I can’t help feel sorry for the tiger, the urge to just do what nature intended and he doesn’t get the chance…… — Fryburgler (@Lorien78) December 22, 2019

Not funny. If that glass broke, and that child killed, guaranteed the parents would sue the zoo and they’d put that tiger down for doing what tigers do. — Camille DeSantis (@C_DeSantis) December 23, 2019

