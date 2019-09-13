Watch: Friends welcome three-year-old back to school after Hurricane Dorian

A three-year-old boy got a heartwarming welcome on his first day back at school in the US after he was stranded in the Bahamas with his mother due to Hurricane Dorian.

Advertising

Makai Simmons was welcomed by his classmates with warm hugs after he and his mother were stuck in the Bahamas due to Hurricane Dorian. The video of the welcome was shared on Instagram by Simmons’ mother Tekara Capron.

She wrote, “My heart. Today was my son’s first day back to school in the USA after experiencing Hurricane Dorian in Freeport. The love he received from his friends as soon as he walked into the class was so touching.”

The video shows Simmons wiping away tears as one of his classmates says “We missed you”.

Watch the video here:

Advertising

People were full of praise for the children’s action:

Describing the incident, Capron told CNN that the moment really touched her and it was what they needed after the traumatic experience.

The 22-year-old and her son had visited her grandparents over the Labour Day weekend and Capron said the hurricane “came directly to my island where my entire family, my friends, my loved ones were.”

She said that though her grandmother’s house survived the hurricane, it was flooded and she was glad that all her family members were safe. Capron and her son were brought back to the US by a cruise ship. Over 50 people were killed after the hurricane struck the Bahamas.