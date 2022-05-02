Watch: This video will give you a real insight into a cat’s day

One of the most wholesome and fun corners of the internet consists of cat content. People are endlessly fascinated and entertained by the antics of the internet’s feline friends.

On Sunday, a cat video went viral on social media, but this time its appeal was not in the feline’s cuteness but in its format.

The now-viral video gives one a rare insight into the daily activities of a cat. By the look of it, it appears that the short and fast-paced clip was recorded through a miniature camera that was placed across the cat’s neck.

This gives the video an immersive quality and one is closely able to experience the cat’s movement as the animal climbs and jumps across walls, encounters other cats in the neighbourhood, or digs the ground. In the video, one can see the cat’s whiskers framing the camera lens and the cat’s “meows” are very clearly audible.

The video, originally made by Instagram and TikTok user who goes by the username @stephen_cats, was shared on Instagram by a meme account named @endshumor.

In less than a day, the video got over 93,000 likes. Commenting on the video, an Instagram user wrote, “Feels like im watching an action movie”. Another Instagram user remarked, “Ahhhhh that digging was satisfying for some reason. I think i was a cat too in my previous birth ”.