Watch: This mother chimp’s reaction on seeing her baby after a C-section is making the internet cry

A heartwarming clip featuring a chimpanzee’s first meeting with its newborn two days after the female underwent a C-section has taken the internet by storm. As the primate’s natural labour stopped progressing, veterinarians at the Kansas-based zoo performed an emergency delivery via C-section and the mother was left devastated following its separation from the baby. Now, the new mom’s moment of joy during the reunion has melted hearts online.

The clip shared by Sedgwick County Zoo on Facebook shows the infant chimp loosely wrapped in cloth. Its mother enters the room and initially does not pay heed to the little one. However, soon the baby’s hand pops up and, in a flash, the mother instinctively picks up her child and holds him close to her bosom. The person recording the video is also heard sobbing as she observes the two.

“After almost 2 full days, Mahale and baby were reunited this morning! Mahale gave birth via emergency C-section after natural labor stopped progressing. Baby wasn’t breathing well on his own so he stayed in the hospital with the medical team until he could be reunited with mom. #kucheza,” Sedgwick County Zoo’s post read.

Netizens were deeply moved by the clip and many said they struggled to hold back tears. A user commented, “When she realizes her baby is there is so moving. She cry’s tears of joy and sounds so relieved. She sounds and acts like any mother who discovered her child was alive and safe. So moving.” Another user wrote, “Oh I am crying !!!! Sooooo sweet !!!! She has probably been so confused and worried where her baby was.”

Another video shared by the zoo on Facebook shows the mother chimpanzee breastfeeding her child. The zoo also said that they have named the baby Kucheza meaning play in Swahili. “Just in from the keepers: Mahale and Baby are doing amazing and our boy now has a name! Kucheza (koo-CHAY-zuh) means ‘play’ in Swahili. In this video you can see a sweet moment between mom and son while he nurses. #kucheza,” read the Facebook post.

Giving a glimpse of the mother’s expression of love for her baby, the zoo posted another video and said the female has not put the baby down since meeting him. “Latest ‘keeper cam’ footage: groom, smooch, repeat. Mahale is THE MOST amazing mama. She hasn’t put baby down since she first picked him up yesterday morning and the two are IN LOVE,” the post read.

As the mother could not stop gushing over her baby, their union won the hearts of the zoo officials too. “It’s one of the most powerful things I’ve ever seen. She knows it’s her baby laying there. The baby is being very still. She’s looking at it like, ‘What’s going on?’ And once he moves, you see the relief and the love and just, oh my gosh, it’s just amazing. As a mom myself, it’s just, oh my gosh,” Jennica King, the zoo’s communications director was quoted as saying by FOX TV Stations.