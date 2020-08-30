Watch: This little girl from Nepal is winning hearts with her expressions

In most clips, Thapa can be seen singing and dancing on the Nepali songs while acing the expressions.

Donning a cute red and white dress with matching headgear, a little girl from Nepal has managed to win many hearts after her TikTok videos went viral online.

Many of the short videos featuring the girl named Samaira Thapa, which were originally shared on TikTok, are being posted on different social media platforms, with netizens gushing over the little girl’s performance.

In most clips, Thapa can be seen singing and dancing on Nepali songs while acing the expressions. Here, take a look at some of the many videos going viral:

Since being shared online, many have praised the little girl for her expressions. “How can a little baby lip sync so well? Cuteness overloaded,” read one of the many comments on the viral post.

