Watch this kid’s viral reaction on getting a ‘Messi jersey’ for Christmas

Argentina captain Lionel Messi is not only regarded as one of the best footballers ever but is also easily one of the most beloved players in the world. Adults and children across nations can often be seen adorning Messi’s iconic number 10 Argentina jersey, celebrating their hero. Now, a video of a boy who received Messi’s jersey on Christmas is going viral.

The clip, posted by ESPN Tuesday, has already amassed more than 7.43 lakh views. Surrounded by his brothers, the boy is seen opening a gift package. As he realises that it is Messi’s jersey, his joy knows no bounds as he repeatedly exclaims, “Messi jersey”. The boy feels overwhelmed and gives his mother a hug.

“This is so wholesome,” ESPN captioned the clip. The video is originally from TikTok and was posted by labombonmusic.

Watch the video below:

“I think Argentina’s Messi #10 with 3 ️’s will be one of the most bought sports jersey/kits in all of sports history,” commented a user. “I got Argentina sweatpants that I really wanted but didn’t have the money! Told my parents and said maybe for Christmas! Then the day before Christmas Day my mum told me they were sold out! Then on Christmas Day I opened a bag and got them I was so Haply,” shared another. “And I thought I was the biggest messi fan,” another netizen posted.

Messi recently led his nation to international glory as Argentina won the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar after beating France 4-2 on penalties after the match finished 3-3 in extra-time. Messi scored seven goals and also made three assists to win the Golden Ball award, the only player in history to bag it twice after he won it first during the 2014 edition of the FIFA World Cup in which Argentina lost to Germany in the final.