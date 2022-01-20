Watch: This artist from Libya can make six portraits at once

Artists are known to make spectacular works of art and are praised for their talent. A Libyan artist, who goes by the name Amedo, has now stunned people by making six portraits all at once.On Thursday, Amedo posted a time-lapse video in which he can be seen making portraits by using both his hands and feet at the same time.

In the stunning 38-second video, the artist uses a unique device that lets him hold four sketch pens and draw on four different sheets. “After 8 days of the last experiment and those 8 days it was full of many failed attempts, I have finally succeeded. And this is the result. Hope you enjoy,” his caption to the video read roughly translated from Arabic.

READ ALSO | Philippines artist wows netizens with paintings on dead cockroaches

The medical student in Libya was referring to this attempt at making four portraits at once eight days ago on January 12. He then challenged himself to an even more different task of making six portraits at once and succeeded.

Both the time-lapse videos have gone viral on social media with people praising Amedo’s extraordinary talents. A person commented, “Whoa. Beyond amazing. Is there any other known person in the world with this skill and talent?”, while another said, “How do you train your mind to do something like this? This is astounding.”

قررت نسرق يوم من الضغط عشان ندير حاجة جديدة

شغل يوم كامل في 40 ثانية انشالله يعجبكم ❤️ pic.twitter.com/sYUQemGQq2 — 🇯🇲 آميدو 🇯🇲 (@amed0_) January 11, 2022

و بعد 8 أيام من اخر تجربة و 8 أيام كانت مليانة محاولات فاشلة عديدة و أخيرا نجحت و هذي النتيجة انشالله تستمتعوا ❤️ pic.twitter.com/DciFUksJZH — 🇯🇲 آميدو 🇯🇲 (@amed0_) January 19, 2022

سنة جديدة و انتي لسة في مخي ثابتة زي الموناليزا

عدت سنة بتعبها و حلوها و مرها و ح ندير ثريد جديد فيه اعمالي لسنة 2021 ونخليه مثبت لكل من حاب يشوف وانشالله السنة هذي واللي بعدها كلهن رسم و شغل بس 😘

ادعولنا pic.twitter.com/j62apSFveL — 🇯🇲 آميدو 🇯🇲 (@amed0_) December 31, 2021

In conversation with the Al Bawaba website, the young artist said he started practising art in 2018 and aspires to be a successful international artist. He also revealed that it takes him weeks of practice to make multiple portraits at once.

Amedo not only draws on paper but is also a skilled graffiti artist. His Twitter profile showcases some of his wall art, including huge portraitures and anime art, and replicating cartoon characters.