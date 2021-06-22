This adorable story of a baby who was adopted from China has netizens emotional

A woman’s narration of how she was adopted as a baby has netizens emotional after it went viral on social media.

Taylor Shennett is a Chinese-born who was adopted into an American family. In a video, Shennett recounted her experience of adoption. The clip, which is from August 11, 1997, features her father coming out of the airport with the little baby and hugging his wife as she dotes on the baby.

According to the video, Shennet’s parents always wanted to adopt. However, when they were told they couldn’t have children, they moved their timeline for it up. They chose to adopt from China and her dad flew halfway across the world to pick her up. “My adoption journey hasn’t always been easy, but I am thankful for a family that loves me and supports me,” Shennet says in the video.

Take a look at the heartwarming clip below:

The look on the father’s face of pride and joy after adopting his baby girl … and now the proud daughter sharing that moment ❤ The father recently moved to China so his daughter could experience her culture. (🎥:taylorshennett) pic.twitter.com/KZu6xHA8ig — GoodNewsCorrespondent (@GoodNewsCorres1) June 22, 2021

The adorable clip has netizens gushing over the baby and her family.

Shennett, who is a content creator on Instagram and TikTok, with around 62,000 followers on the video app, also has a sister, who was born two months before she was brought to the US. She now lives in China with her adoptive family — a decision her family took so she could experience her culture.