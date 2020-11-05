Watch: Thief gets caught, beaten after knocking down ladder meant for escape

While one of the thieves fled with stolen goods, another got trapped in the garden.

A surveillance camera captured how a robber was caught after accidentally knocking down a ladder he was supposed to use to scale a fence.

Footage showed two robbers in a suburb of Buenos Aires in Argentina attempting to steal two gas cylinders from a home. While one of them scaled the perimeter fence using a ladder, the other waited outside.

After handing over two cylinders, the robber inside the home was attempting to climb the fence to escape when he knocks down the ladder. By that time, the thief’s accomplice has run off with the cylinders. The robber then tries to scale the fence anyway but falls. The owner of the house then emerges with a shovel and starts beating up the thief.

Watch the video here:

“The dog started barking and I went out to see. There I saw one running with the cannisters and the other inside. That’s when I grabbed the shovel because I thought they wanted to go into the house,” the homeowner Cristián told local channel El1 Digital.

The cornered thief also managed to escape, but the homeowner found the two stolen cylinders. The two gas cylinders were found dumped a few blocks away and a neighbour returned them. The police are on the look out for the two men involved in the theft, the report added.

