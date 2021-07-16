scorecardresearch
Friday, July 16, 2021
Stolen Range Rover driven on rail tracks as thief flees cops, chase reminds people of ‘Grand Theft Auto’

After speeding away from the cops, the thief abandoned the car on the tracks causing transport disruption. As the videos go viral, the police are still looking for the suspect.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: July 16, 2021 8:29:23 pm
grand theft auto, man drives stolen car into train tracks, stolen range rover railway track, man police chase railway track, Cheshunt railway station, viral videos, indian expressAfter the car had been taken off the line, train services were resumed.

It’s not everyday that life imitates art, but for commuters near a UK railway station, a police chase of a stolen vehicle reminded them of ‘Grand Theft Auto (GTA)’. In a video going viral, a thief in his attempt to evade arrest, drove the vehicle on railway tracks, and the thrilling video of the chase is breaking the internet.

The footage shows the driver, who despite the sunny weather had windscreen wipers, suddenly reversing the car while the door was still open. In the process, he also injured two officers. While the female officer managed to get free, her male colleague was dragged by the door before he was tossed into a parked car when the thief hit the brakes.

According to The Sun, the police were alerted around 9:30 am on Thursday that a stolen Range Rover had travelled into Hertfordshire ground from Essex. As the black car was located in Cheshunt, officers from Essex Police attempted to speak to the driver. That is when things went awry.

Watch the video here:

“It was like a scene from Grand Theft Auto, the video game,” an eyewitness, Ali, who captured the ordeal on camera, told BBC News. “Gobsmacked” by what he witnessed, the man told the news outlet that he was there to catch a train but missed it because of the thrilling chase.

The CCTV footage showed the driver speeding away from the scene barging into the tracks by breaking the barrier. A cab operator at Cheshunt Station Cars told the Evening Standard that one of their drivers was hit in the collision as tried to escape.

Describing the incident as “crazy”, something he had never heard or seen before, the operator added: “He wrote off one of our cars. Our driver wasn’t trying to stop him, he was just in the way. But all our drivers are safe now.”

Greater Anglia, Stansted Express and London Overground services have been affected following the incident.

Another eye witnessed shared image of the abandoned car on the track that blocked the railway route.

A Network Rail spokeswoman later told the news outlets that the car had been taken off the line and repair work on the track was due to take place. After some delay, operations resumed on the route, according to National Rail Enquiries.

However, while police continue to hunt down the suspect, the video of the chase has taken social media by storm and not just eye witnesses, even netizens agreed that it reminded them of the popular computer game. It even led to #GTA trend in the UK.

