Watch: The shocking moment a dolphin leaps out of water to bite a six-year-old’s hand

The boy had three giant marks from the dolphin bite on his hand.

A rare video, posted by a user in Ukraine, which shows a dolphin leaping out of the water and biting the hand of a six-year-old boy has got everyone talking online.

In the post on Instagram that has now gone viral, the user, @odessa_hello, stated that the dolphin had leapt out of the water and bitten the boy, leaving scratches on his hand. According to the post, the scary incident took place at Nemo Dolphinarium at the Black Sea resort in Ukraine.

The clip showed the boy in a white shirt dangling his hand above the water. Just seconds later, a dolphin leapt out of the pool and caught the boy off-guard as it bit his hand. The six-year-old was left screaming in shock, after which the mammal let go of his hand and disappeared back into the water.

A photo shared by the user on Instagram showed the boy had three giant scratches on his tiny hand. In the caption of the video, the user also cautioned people about interacting with dolphins.

According to LadBible, the dolphin’s trainer said it did not intend to attack the boy, but believed he had food in his hands. “A hand, stretched above the water, means that somebody offers a treat,” the report quoted Olena Komogorova, the Dolphinarium’s head trainer, as saying.

The boy was rushed to the hospital soon after being bit and had several stitches on his hand, Mirror reported. The representatives of the aquarium said that the dolphin was not hungry or aggressive.

Daily Mail reported that the boy’s mother said her son had held his hand above the water while trying to stroke the dolphin. Speaking to local media, the woman reportedly blamed herself for what happened and said she would not sue the aquarium.

The dolphinarium administration has, however, reportedly said that they are planning to strengthen its security measures and safety protocols.