Video captures meteor breaking up over Tasmania’s southern coast

A camera onboard a research vessel captured the moment a meteor broke up in the sky over Tasmania’s coast.

The live stream camera aboard Austalia’s CSIRO research vessel filmed the meteor at around 9.20 pm on November 18. The research vessel named ‘Investigator’ is currently mapping the ocean floor 100km south of Tasmania, near the Huon Marine Park.

The crew aboard the vessel witnessed a bright flash of light which descended from space before it vanished.

Voyage manager John Hooper, in a statement, said that capturing the moment was just “a stroke of luck”.

“What we saw on reviewing the live stream footage astounded us, the size and brightness of the meteor were incredible,” he added.

RV Investigator is part of the Marine National Facility, a dedicated marine research capability funded by the Australian Government and owned and operated by CSIRO.

