Video captures moment when man accidentally reels in crocodile while fishing in Australia

A video of a fisherman from Australia accidentally reeling in a massive crocodile shows how surprised he was to hook the reptile.

Footage posted on the Facebook page Rod and Rifle Tackleworld Katherine, shows Trent de With reeling in the massive reptile after it bit the fishing lure and refused to let go.

The footage shows the person reeling in the crocodile and the reptile leaping out of the water as it refuses to let go of the lure.

In the video, just as the fishing rod almost breaks, the crocodile swims away.

“Managed to get the lure back! Although it doesn’t track as straight as it uses to,” the caption of the video said.

The fisherman told Daily Mail that it was common to hook crocodiles while fishing.

“You can accidentally hook them, this one seemed like he actually tried to eat it,” With said.

He said that the footage was captured on October 12 while he was out fishing with friends on the Victoria River.

The video has been viewed over a million times since being shared on Facebook.

