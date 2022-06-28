Watch: The moment bullfight stand collapses in Colombia, hundreds injured

Festivities at a traditional bullfighting event in central Colombia went awry when part of a viewing stand came crashing down. Now, video footages that showed the accident has gone viral.

The disaster took place in a stadium in the city of El Espinal in Tolima state during a traditional event called “corraleja”. The event is part of celebrations of the popular San Pedro festival, where people enter the ring to engage with the bulls. According to the local authorities, the collapse sent spectators plunging to the ground, killing at least four and injuring more than hundred.

Videos show people cheering for the bullfighters when suddenly the three-storey wooden stand on one side of the stadium came crumbling down out of the blue. Footages show the unstable viewing gallery — made of just bamboos and wooden planks — packed with spectators scrambling for help, while bull is seen running on the ground.

[Disclaimer: Graphic content, viewers’ discretion is advised]

Espero que todas las personas afectadas por el derrumbe de la plaza de El Espinal puedan salir airosas de sus heridas. Esto ya había sucedido antes en Sincelejo. Le solicito a las alcaldías no autorizar más espectáculos con la muerte de personas o animales. pic.twitter.com/dMAq6uqlKX — Gustavo Petro (@petrogustavo) June 26, 2022

The dead included two women, a man and a child, Tolima Governor Jose Ricardo Orozco said. The region’s health official said hospitals had treated 322 people of whom four were in intensive care, BBC News reported. Orozco said his regional authority would move to ban the “corralejas”, saying they were dangerous and cruel to animals.

President-elect Gustavo Petro urged local officials to ban such events, noting that it was not the first time such a tragic incident has happened. “I ask mayors not to allow more events involving the death of people or animals,” he said.

Current President Iván Duque on Twitter announced an investigation into the accident. “We lament the terrible tragedy registered in El Espinal, Tolima, during the festivals of San Pedro and San Juan, with the collapse of the stands during a corraleja. We will call for an investigation.”

Municipal authorities did not immediately say what caused the collapse, the Colombian newspaper El Tiempo reported. No one remained trapped in the wreckage, Maj Luis Fernando Velez, director of civil defence in the province, told local Caracol news channel. Several people who had been previously reported as missing were also found. Local authorities estimated that some 800 spectators were seated in the section when it collapsed.