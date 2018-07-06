WATCH: Texas teen attacked for ‘wearing MAGA hat’; viral video leads to outrage online

The eatery fired the staff after the video went viral. (Source: @brxpug/ Twitter) The eatery fired the staff after the video went viral. (Source: @brxpug/ Twitter)

A teenager in Texas was enjoying a meal with his friend at a restaurant when he was allegedly assaulted for wearing a ‘Make America Great Again’ hat. A video of the attack, which took place at Whataburger restaurant in Thousands Oaks, went viral triggering a debate online. The clip showed a waiter at the eatery throwing a drink in the 16-year-old boy’s face while saying “you ain’t supporting s***” before leaving the restaurant with his red hat”.

One of the parents of the boys shared it on Facebook demanding that the the offender be identified. Hours later the man wearing a maroon T-shirt was identified as Kino Jimenez, a temporary staff at the joint, who was fired after the incident.

So went out for a 2am snack and my friend (wearing a MAGA hat) had his hat stolen and a drink thrown in his face (and mine, you can see my arms on the left of the video) pic.twitter.com/B3QjBFIxPk — Brax🕊 (@brxpug) July 4, 2018

Reacting to the incident, the restaurant posted on Facebook, saying, “It came to our attention earlier this evening that a part-time employee was captured on cell phone video assaulting another person at a local eatery. The assault took place, presumably, because this employee did not agree with the other individuals political stance.”

“I support my President and if you don’t let’s have a conversation about it instead of ripping my hat off,” Hunter Richard the young lad assaulted said News 4 San Antonio. He also alleged that the man attacked them with any provocation.

Donald Trump Jr too took to Twitter to support the boy and promised to get him a new MAGA cap autographed by the POTUS.

If someone can get me this young man’s information I’ll get him a new #maga hat… SIGNED by #potus!!! https://t.co/zHBz4gKpkf — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) July 5, 2018

According to reports, Richard has filed a police complaint and the police have arrested the 30-year-old man for the attack.

