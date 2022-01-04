Third-grade teacher sinks full-court shot at recess, hosts hot chocolate party for kids

Kathleen Fitzpatrick (who goes by Ms Fitz), an elementary school teacher at Holy Trinity School, Washington, D.C. promised her students that she would host a hot chocolate party for everyone if she hits a clean playground shot. Much to the joy of all the students, she nailed a perfect shot, from the other end of the playground court, during recess.

However, Ms Fitz’s flawless shot was no fluke. The five-foot-nine inch tall teacher was in the women’s basketball team at Rutgers University. The official Twitter handle of the Rutgers University women’s basketball team shared a photo of Ms Fitz in her basketball jersey and wrote, “We knew that follow-through looked familiar. Ms. Fitz was a Scarlet Knight! #GoRU!”

Ms Fitz was also praised by celebrity basketball athlete Vince Carter in a TV show. Talking to Ms Fitz, Carter joked about the intense pressure she must have felt while making the shot and said, “You’re talking about pressure. You promised hot chocolate to these kids. Imagine you not making this shot and you having to hear it on Monday.”

The video that was shared by the school’s Instagram page went viral. One person commented, “Ms Fitz is amazing- both in and outside the classroom. She gave our kids pure joy when there is so much Covid chaos and a memory they will have for a lifetime. Thanks for being our bright spot this holiday!” So far the school’s post has gathered over one million views. Touched by the lovely moment, many people offered donations to the school to aid scholarships.