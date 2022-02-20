Watch: Strong waves crash through a ferry in Germany

A video showing strong waves crashing through a ferry in Germany went viral on social media recently. The video, which was recorded by a commuter, shows waves lapping against the ferry’s armoured glass. Finally, a large wave break’s the ferry’s glass and floods in, drenching the passengers as they try to scramble towards safety. Fortunately, the wave did not cause any damage to human life.

As the video of the incident went viral, people on social media were seen criticising the ferry’s captain for sailing in such dangerous circumstances. While some people also pointed out how a few passengers were busy recording videos instead of moving to safety.

Interestingly, in one video, a woman can be heard laughing along with her fellow passengers as the waves slam on their ferry glass.

According to gCaptain, a maritime and offshore industry news website, the ferry in the video belonged to HADAG, a local public transport company based in Germany’s Hamburg. The ferry was sailing on the river Elbe between Hamburg and Finkenwerder and encountered a winter storm that was passing through northwest Europe.