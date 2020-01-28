Follow Us:
Tuesday, January 28, 2020
Watch: Strangers come together to lift SUV and drag out woman stuck under it

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: January 28, 2020 2:43:34 pm
pedestrian help woman under car, strangers lift SUV to help woman, people lift SUV help car accident victim, indian express, viral video, The woman was dragged out safely the strangers and only escaped with minor injuries.

A group of strangers came together in New York to lift an SUV and rescue a woman who was stuck under it following an accident and a video of the incident has gone viral.

In the video, a pedestrian is seen pinned under the SUV. But a number of passersby quickly assemble to lift the heavy vehicle and drag her out.

Colby Droscher, who posted the video and photo on Twitter, told The NY Post that he was some distance away when he heard the crash and people screaming.

“As I approached there were big crowds forming all around the intersection. All of a sudden everyone ran to lift the car. It all happened so fast,” he said.

Watch the video here:

Another pedestrian who was at the site explained how the victim ended up getting pinned under the SUV.

The woman rescued from under the vehicle was identified as Veronika by NBC New York. “I remember I was on the sidewalk, the car came, the car hit me. I was completely under the car,” she told the channel. “I was conscious for the entire time. I remembered seeing my groceries were all over the floor,” she said.

Here’s how people reacted to the video:

The woman was taken to a nearby hospital where she was said to be doing well and recovering from her injuries.

