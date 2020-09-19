Watch: Sri Lankan minister climbs tree to inform people about shortage of coconuts

Arundika Fernando, climbed a coconut tree in his coconut estate in Dankotuwa for the press conference while holding the fruit.

In an unusual move, a minister in Sri Lanka climbed a coconut tree to talk to members of the media about a pressing concern – the shortage of coconuts in the island country.

For the press conference on Friday, the minister, identified as Arundika Fernando, climbed a coconut tree in his estate in Dankotuwa even as he held onto the tree with one hand and a coconut with his other hand.

Fernando, who is the State Minister of Coconut, Kithul, Palmyrah, and Rubber Cultivation Promotion and Related Industrial Product Manufacturing & Export Diversification was seen climbing a coconut tree using a new kind of gear introduced by a local inventor from Warakapola, reported Adaderana.

Watch the video here:

“We hope to utilise every available plot of land for the cultivation of coconuts and boost the industry to one which would generate foreign exchange to the country,” the minister was quoted by News First.

Speaking to reporters from atop a tree, he said the price of coconuts has increased due to the demand for coconut-related products world over. The minister further said that those employed to pick coconuts must be paid LKR 100 per tree, NewsWire reported. Although there is a sharp decline in employees for the production of toddy and to pick coconuts, the minister vowed not to import the fruit despite an increase in price.

