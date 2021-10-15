Watch: Squid Game cast try the Dalgona candy challenge and the results are hilarious

While the Korean drama series ‘Squid Game’ is gaining popularity among viewers around the world, a video of the cast trying out the famous Dalgona Candy featured in the TV show.

The 12-minute clip was shared on the official Youtube page of Netflix along with a caption that read, “Remember the Dalgona challenge in Squid Game? Watch the cast do it all over again, with a little less stress this time around.”

In the series, the game is played by participants who need to perfectly carve out shapes such as umbrellas, stars, circles and triangles from the flat-shaped candy. They are given a needle or a pin to complete the task in a short time and if they are unable to do so, they are shot in the head.

Watch the video here:

The clip was originally shared on the social media pages of Netflix Korea. Garnering over 30 million views, the viral clip features actor HoYeon Jung, Heo Sung-tae, Kim Joo-ryeong, Anupam Tripathi among others who try out the candy challenge. While they are participating in the challenge, the actors also answer several questions about the series.

Once shared online, it did not take long for the video to be flooded with comments as many discussed the series and the characters played by the actors in the video.