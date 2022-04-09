scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, April 09, 2022
Must Read

Watch: South Korean figure skater’s first pitch as baseball game wows all

South Korean figure skater Kim Ye-Lim was at Incheon Munhak Stadium for the SSG Landers’ home opener against the KIA Tigers.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: April 9, 2022 12:07:15 pm
baseball first pitch, Kim Ye-Lim, Kim Ye-Lim first pitch, KBO Kim Ye-Lim pitch, Kim Ye-Lim landers game, indian expressSouth Korean figure skater Kim Ye-Lim's first pitch at the SSG Landers home opener is going viral.

It’s an honour to throw the first pitch at baseball games. And when guests are invited to do so, it’s their distinctive methods that create a buzz. At a recent game in South Korea, a figure skater did just this as she showcased her poise and skills on the grass.

When Kim Ye-lim threw the first pitch at the KBO League Friday, she left netizens around the world in awe as she merged her skating skills with the professional game. The 19-year-old Olympian, one of the country’s best figure skaters, didn’t just throw the ball, she acrobatically twisted and twirled on the field before making a perfect landing to throw a heater into the catcher’s mitt.

Also Watch |Baseball team manager makes grand entrance to game on hoverbike in Japan

The sudden Double Axel on land at Incheon Munhak Stadium for the SSG Landers’ home opener against the KIA Tigers, took both the audience and the commentators by surprise. Soon, a video of the stunning moment spread to the other side of the world, with people in the US ruling that the best opener was not at an American game.

The ceremonial first pitch is a longstanding ritual of baseball, where a guest of honour throws a ball to mark the end of pregame festivities and the start of the game.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by 김예림 (@yelimkim0123)

Kim isn’t the first Olympian to show off her skill on the mount. Earlier, US gold medalist Simone Biles did a flip in the 2019 World Series before throwing the first pitch.

As Kim’s video started doing the rounds on the internet, many dubbed it the “best first pitch of all time”, saying her elegance and control blew their minds.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Apr 09: Latest News

Advertisement