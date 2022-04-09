Watch: South Korean figure skater’s first pitch as baseball game wows all

It’s an honour to throw the first pitch at baseball games. And when guests are invited to do so, it’s their distinctive methods that create a buzz. At a recent game in South Korea, a figure skater did just this as she showcased her poise and skills on the grass.

When Kim Ye-lim threw the first pitch at the KBO League Friday, she left netizens around the world in awe as she merged her skating skills with the professional game. The 19-year-old Olympian, one of the country’s best figure skaters, didn’t just throw the ball, she acrobatically twisted and twirled on the field before making a perfect landing to throw a heater into the catcher’s mitt.

The sudden Double Axel on land at Incheon Munhak Stadium for the SSG Landers’ home opener against the KIA Tigers, took both the audience and the commentators by surprise. Soon, a video of the stunning moment spread to the other side of the world, with people in the US ruling that the best opener was not at an American game.

The ceremonial first pitch is a longstanding ritual of baseball, where a guest of honour throws a ball to mark the end of pregame festivities and the start of the game.

Kim isn’t the first Olympian to show off her skill on the mount. Earlier, US gold medalist Simone Biles did a flip in the 2019 World Series before throwing the first pitch.

As Kim’s video started doing the rounds on the internet, many dubbed it the “best first pitch of all time”, saying her elegance and control blew their minds.

