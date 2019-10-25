Watch: Reporter walks away after fan tries to forcibly kiss her during interview

A woman reporter was harassed by a male fan outside a stadium when she tried to speak with him and after rebuffing him she wrote about how it had actually affected her. An on-air interview with an New England Patriots fan in Philadelphia went awry for PointsBet Sportsbook reporter Erin Kate Dolan after the tried to kiss her.

Dolan said that the incident took place before a game recently and the man continued to pursue her despite her calling off the interview and walking away. Although she was initially seen smiling while walking away, Dolan tweeted that she was “pissed” by the violation.

“Some assume being on camera is glamorous. Sometimes it’s not. I laughed off this fan trying to kiss me at MNF, but I was PISSED! I’m not the first broadcaster to experience this & I won’t be the last, unfortunately,” Dolan tweeted along with the video. “I truly love what I do, but this field can test you,” she wrote.

Some assume being on camera is glamorous. Sometimes it’s not. I laughed off this fan trying to kiss me at MNF, but I was PISSED! I’m not the first broadcaster to experience this & I won’t be the last, unfortunately. I truly love what I do, but this field can test you. pic.twitter.com/4kjTDqzd4G — Erin Kate Dolan (@erinkatedolan) October 23, 2019

PointsBet Sportsbook also criticised the fan and said it would temporarily refrain from sending reporters into similar situations. However, many said that wasn’t the best decision.

There is simply no place for this. Erin, and all other broadcasters, should never have to endure this type of behavior. Until we can make sure this can’t happen again, we are not sending our reporters into situations such as these moving forward. https://t.co/WoFgLYmc84 — PointsBet Sportsbook (@PointsBetUSA) October 23, 2019

While many female journalist shared the video to share similar horrifying incidents, others wondered why the man was arrested or stopped by onlookers. Many highlighted how this has become a common recurrence and discussed how this can be stopped, with some suggesting maybe all networks must sent journalists with guards.

Here’s what others said about the video.

Recently, Bulgarian heavyweight boxer Kubrat Pulev drew flak after he kissed Vegas Sports Daily’s Jennifer Ravalo on the lips during an on-air interview, while celebrating a victory. His actions earned him a suspension from the California State Athletic Commission in March.