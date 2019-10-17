Watch: Snakecatchers rescue 4-metre long king cobra from sewer in Thailand

A feisty 4-metre long king cobra was recently retrieved by the Krabi Pitakpracha Foundation from a sewer in an hour-long rescue mission in southern Thailand’s popular tourist destination, Krabi. Sharing photos and video of the daring rescue operation, the foundation described the reptile as one of the largest they had ever captured. The videos of the operation has gone viral.

Footage showed, the world’s longest venomous snake splashed around in water and tried to slither back into the big pipe, as men from the team tried to grab it by its tail. After multiple attempts, the huge cobra was finally in captured and brought out by the men. As the rescue team pulled the big reptile, video showed intrigued onlookers taking photos and recording the heroics on mobile phones.

A security guard on the housing estate where it was found first alerted the rescue group and a seven-member team was sent to catch the snake in the estate which once was a jungle area.

The reptile which weighed 15 kg was later released back in the wild.