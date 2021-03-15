Watch: Snake attacks zookeeper, viral video leaves netizens shocked

While snake catchers and rescuers are experts at handling the reptiles, they, too, experience scary moments. A recent one caught on camera was of Jay Brewer, the founder of the Reptile Zoo in California. The clip was shared on Brewer’s social media account along with a caption that read, “Wayyy too close for comfort 😳.”

In the clip, which has now gone viral on social media, Brewer is seen dodging an attack by a python. “Wow! As soon as my eyes shifted from her. See how smart this snake is? The second I shifted my eyes, she knew that I wasn’t ready to jump,” he said in the clip after the snake nearly missed his face.

Watch the video here:

The incident took place during a live session on Instagram, which Brewer later shared on his account, left many viewers shocked. While many requested Brewer to be careful, others pointed out how he remained calm even after such a close encounter.