‘Slimy visitor’: Slug repeatedly ‘rings’ UK woman’s doorbell, leaving her baffled

We’ve all probably been spooked out at least once after hearing an unexpected doorbell at an odd hour or when we were home alone. A woman in the UK, however, was left bewildered after her doorbell kept ringing continuously. Thankfully, as she found out later, the ‘visitor’ was a harmless one and a video of the incident has since gone viral.

Lianne Jennings was a little wary after her doorbell wouldn’t stop ringing at night. On checking the security footage, she saw a creepy, mysterious projection on the screen, leaving her more perplexed.

As seen in the video shared by NowThis, a seemingly star-shaped slimy creature appeared on the screen and it kept sliding. The footage left viewers on the internet too scratching their heads, wondering what the strange object or creature could be.

Fortunately, it didn’t take long for Jennings to realise that the creepy visitor was actually a slug which had found its way to her door and had settled near the buzzer.

Watch the video here:

A woman in the UK couldn’t understand why her doorbell kept mysteriously ringing. But when she checked the Ring security footage, she found the culprit pic.twitter.com/UNFiTn0Csi — NowThis (@nowthisnews) November 26, 2021

The minute-long video, posted on Twitter on November 26, has already garnered over 10 lakh views. Netizens too were left bursting out in laughter or heaving a sigh of relief after they initially misinterpreted the visuals.

“What’s this? Looks quite scary,” commented one Twitter user under the video footage, while another, who had caught on, said it “Looks like a slimmy (sic) visitor.”