Dramatic video captures the moment skiers find a man buried alive under snow in California; watch

Two skiers are earning widespread praise online after a dramatic rescue at California’s Palisades Tahoe was caught on camera.

The incident unfolded on February 18 between the KT and Olympic Lady ski trails at the resort in California. Carson Schmidt, who later posted the footage on Threads, said he and a companion were skiing when they noticed the faint tips of someone’s skis sticking out of the deep snow. Sensing immediate danger, the pair rushed over and began digging frantically.

Within moments, they uncovered a man who had been completely buried and was struggling to breathe beneath the heavy snow. Though visibly shaken and disoriented after being freed, the skier was alive.