Watch: Couple crossing road with stroller have lucky escape as SUV jumps red light

A couple crossing a road with a baby in a stroller had a lucky escape when an SUV that jumped a red light missed them because another car crashed into it.

A video released by the Phoenix Police Department in the US on Wednesday praised the driver whose Chevy Cruze sedan is seen driving into the SUV, and saving the pedestrians. Footage shows the vehicle ramming into the SUV that had jumped the red light and preventing it from continuing towards the pedestrians. The couple with the stroller are seen running across the road with the stroller after the crash.

The Facebook post of the police said the 27-year-old woman driver of the sedan was an “angel” and said she had sustained injuries in the crash.

Watch the scary moment here:

The 23-year-old driver of the SUV was was identified as Ernesto Otanez Oveso and he was later arrested on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol and aggravated assault charges.

According to police, Oveso pulled a knife and threatened a witness who drove after him.

A report by Fox 10 Phoenix quoted Chris Conant who was crossing the road with his family, and said they were very lucky.

“I couldn’t even imagine if it were one of my family members that were just out walking and they would get run over by somebody, whether they’re impaired or not,” he was quoted.

People on social media agreed that the family was extremely lucky and some said it was a result of “divine intervention”.

All the “what-ifs” make this so hard to watch. None other than divine intervention🙏🏽Everyone involved walked away from this. https://t.co/A2IOxaXTxk — Caribe Devine (@CaribeDevine) October 24, 2019

Thank God that driver was there to deflect that light runner! — RJensen (@RJensen1967) October 23, 2019

This was an actual miracle caught on tape. Every driver was wrong except the Chevy Cruz. https://t.co/7jEC25zBSv — Jay Art ✍🏾️ (@Jayart202) October 24, 2019

I didn’t even see the people in the crosswalk at first. Holy shit that was close. 😳 Don’t. Drink. And. Drive. https://t.co/Prj6EMjNye — Oahu63 (@oahu63) October 24, 2019

Amazing on the Chevy’s driver for risking their life to save someone else’s. You can see they changed course and accelerated to crash intentionally. — 💙💛❤️Pan ⛧ Demonium💙💛❤️ (@blackcorvo) October 23, 2019

Reward this person! A guardian Angel for sure! ❤️❤️❤️ — Mary V (@MVZR__) October 23, 2019

Wow…talk about divine intervention 😳 — Daydreamer (@rubistarlight) October 23, 2019