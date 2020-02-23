Watch: San Diego police rescues dog stuck between pillars, wins praise

The San Diego Police Department called in their fire department for the rescue mission. The San Diego Police Department called in their fire department for the rescue mission.

The San Diego Police is winning praise online for rescuing a dog that had stuck its head between two pillars.

In a video shared by the San Diego Police Department on their Facebook page that went viral, officers could be seen struggling to free the dog which had its head wedged between two concrete pillars.

The authorities said the “curious” dog was checking out the lily pond nearby when it got its head stuck between the pillars. “Balboa Park attracts visitors of all kinds, including our furry friend who was checking out the Lily Pond and got his head stuck. Fortunately, our partners from @SDFD were able to help get him freed — to a cheering crowd,” the post said.

According to the department, officers from the San Diego Fire Department were called to assist in the rescue operation.

People could be seen cheering in the video as the dog was freed. Many who came across the video praised the officials for their timely intervention. Take a look at some of the comments here:

