Saint Bernard rescued after she collapsed on England’s highest peak

A Saint Bernard dog had to be carried to safety by volunteers after it collapsed while descending Scafell Pike, the highest peak in England.

Around 16 members from the Wasdale Mountain Rescue Team responded to a call from the police to rescue four-year-old Daisy.

“Having team members with their own pampered pooches at home, and also our very own much-adored search dog, Jess, we recognize the distress that both an animal can feel and also that of their owners,” the rescue team wrote, on their Facebook page.

According to the post, Daisy displayed signs of pain in her rear legs and refused to move when the team arrived. The dog was administered with pain relief after seeking advice from veterinarians.

After five hours and plenty of treats, Daisy settled down on the improvised stretcher and was comfortably carried down the mountain.

“The evacuation was found to be not that much different to a normal adult evacuation which is, of course, is the bread and butter of our team, which we have done hundreds of times before,” the team said.

“She apparently feels a bit guilty and slightly embarrassed about letting down the image of her cousins bouncing across the Alpine snows with barrels of brandy around their necks,” the rescue team wrote in the post.

Saint Bernard dogs are known to be used as rescue dogs and help find people stranded on the mountains in Italy and Switzerland.

