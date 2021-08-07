Watch: Russian mechanic makes car that throws fire

Carrying the Game of Thrones’ dragon-fever forward, a Russian mechanic has improvised his car and turned it into a flame-throwing machine. Vahan Mikaelyan worked on a VAZ-2106 Zhiguli, also known as a Lada 1600, to create his customised car, which he aptly called a dragon.

In a video that went viral, Mikaelyan’s car can be seen spitting fire as far as 20 feet.

Watch the video here:



United Press International reported that Mikaelyan has been planning an event by the end of this month, which would have a car being set on fire by his “dragon”.

While Mikaelyan hasn’t provided a how-to about his experiment, a Reddit user explained, “Some station wagons and SUVS have a separate windshield washing reservoir reserved for the rear window/wiper. Replace the spray nozzle with one pointing directly at your vehicle and fill the reservoir with a mix of gasoline and diesel fuel.

“Run a 12v line from the battery to a spark plug mounted next to rear facing nozzle activated by the spray pump relay. No more tailgaters! You may want to rig a fire extinguisher back there as well, just in case!”

Although it may seem like an unusual experiment but the Russian man is no stranger to giving bizarre twists to cars. Earlier in June this year, Mikaelyan created an eight-legged car — to be run on legs not vehicles — resembling a spider.

Mikaelyan added limbs to it. He told Reuters, they tried a lot of different legs until the result was beautiful. “In the end, it turned out to be such a beauty.”

The trend to use cars for more than just driving has been catching on around the globe. A Chinese man in June tried to barbeque kebabs in his Lamborghini’s exhaust, though he ended up damaging the car.