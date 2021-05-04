scorecardresearch
Tuesday, May 04, 2021
Watch: Roshan the camel brings books to children who are being homeschooled in rural Pakistan

The Camel Library project was started by Raheema Jalal, a high school principal, and her sister in an attempt to continue the education of children despite schools being closed due to the pandemic.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
May 4, 2021 3:50:31 pm
Roshan camel, library Pakistan, camel library rural Pakistan, Covid-19, Coronavirus, homeschooling, Trending news, Indian Express newsChildren stand next to Roshan the camel, who brought books, in Mand, Pakistan. (Picture credit: Reuters)

A camel in Pakistan’s rural desert area ferries priceless cargo, books, for kids who are unable to go to school due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

According to news agency Reuters, the camel named Roshan carries books to four different villages in the district of Kech, visiting each village three times a week and staying for about two hours each time. Children are allowed to borrow books and return them the next time Roshan visits.

Roshan the camel waits as children read books in Mand, Pakistan. (Picture credit: Reuters)

Watch the video here:

The Camel Library project, started by Raheema Jalal, a high school principal along with her sister, was an attempt to continue the education of the school-going children despite schools being closed due to the pandemic.

According to the news agency, the project is in collaboration with the Female Education Trust and Alif Laila Book Bus Society, two NGOs that have been running children’s library projects in the country for 36 years.

Children read books brought by Roshan the camel in Mand, Pakistan. (Picture credit: Reuters)

Schools in Pakistan closed back in 2020, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and has been open only sporadically since then.

While most of the school-going children are told to continue their education from home, children staying in remote villages are finding it difficult to do so, due to the lack of access to technology.

(With inputs from Reuters)

