Watch ‘reverse bridge’ in the Netherlands that lets cars drive underwater, well sort of

There are some engineering marvels that are not only stunning to look at but also make you ponder about how it was made. A case in point is a ‘reverse bridge’ designed in the Netherlands, a video of which was shared on Twitter by a user Vala Afshar.

The clip shows cars passing on the bridge and seemingly disappearing under a strip of water towards the centre of the structure, only to emerge on the other side. It creates an illusion as if the cars vanish underwater before coming out on the other side. The bridge is designed in such a way that the road actually goes below the water level briefly while not only remaining dry, but also allowing boats to pass through the strip of water that flows above it.

“The ‘reverse bridge’ design in the Netherlands is engineering excellence,” says the caption of the video. The highway in the video is described as the “coolest road in the world”. It is located near the Dutch city of Harderwijk. It connects the mainland with the neighbouring island called Flevoland, the largest artificial island in the world. Opened in 2002, the Veluwemeer Aqueduct allows vehicular traffic as well as waterborne traffic to pass the stretch without hindering the other.

Posted Thursday, the video has amassed a whopping 4.3 million views. “Why isn’t there anything like this in America?” commented a Twitter user. “Normal people call that a tunnel,” said another. “This is so cool. Wonder if it costs less than a flyover bridge,” wondered a third.