Watch: Rescuers form human chain to guide stranded dolphins out of canal

Four dolphins, including two calves, were trapped in a canal in Florida and couldn’t find their way out to the sea. But thanks to a group of vigilant locals – who alerted marine experts – the animals were guided back to the sea. To ensure the dolphins returned to the sea, authorities formed a human chain where they used sounds and vibrations to guide them from the canal into Riviera Bay. A video of the rescue operation is now going viral.

Advertising

The dolphins were stranded in a canal near the Fossil Park neighborhood in St. Petersburg. According to ABC News, the mammals were stranded but did not appear to be in distress. The authorities wanted to wait a day to see if the dolphins would leave on their own with the tide, but that did not happen.

Staff from the Clearwater Marine Aquarium – along with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) – successfully directed the four dolphins out of the canal by forming a human chain.

“Using a human chain to create a visual barrier, the dolphins were able to overcome the canal bridges which were believed to be perceived as obstacles,” the aquarium explained while sharing the video.

Advertising

It took 45 minutes for the members of the human chain to get the dolphins to swim under the bridge.

“Everything went according to plan — the rescuers did not have to use nets or any items that could stress the dolphins,” a CNN report said.