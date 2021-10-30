scorecardresearch
Saturday, October 30, 2021
Watch: Rafael Nadal plays an adorable point against a 97-year-old tennis player

Rafael Nadal welcomed his oldest opponent in court with a gentle rally, while the nonagenarian proved his burning desire to play with his favourite player by hitting balls around the court in fine fashion despite his age.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: October 30, 2021 11:49:15 am
Rafael Nadal, Rafa Nadal, Rafa Nadal tennis academy, Rafa Nadal plays with oldest tennis player, Rafa Nadal plays with 97 year old player, good news, tennis news, sports news, indian expressRafa Nadal Academy also posted some pictures and videos from their practice session that are winning the internet.

When it comes to achieving your dreams, it’s never too late. And one tennis player in his 90s proved just the same as he took the court with none other than 20-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal! Now, a sweet video of the game is melting hearts online.

Nadal welcomed a special fan to the Rafa Nadal Academy this week — Ukrainian player Leonid Stanislavskyi. 97 years old, the man holds the Guinness World Record for being the oldest player in the world with an International Tennis Federation (ITF) licence. His dream was to play to a point with the 35-year-old Spanish legend.

As Stanislavskyi had previously expressed his desire to visit the tennis academy run by the Spaniard in his hometown of Manacor, the duo recently met and exchanged their love for the game. But things turned more beautiful when they just didn’t stop at exchanging greetings but were seen playing together.

Nadal welcomed his oldest opponent in the court with a gentle rally, while Stanislavskyi proved his burning desire to play with his favourite player by hitting balls around the court in fine fashion despite his age.

Watch the video here:

According to ATP Tour, Stanislavskyi, who has been competing in amateur tennis for more than 50 years had sent a letter to the ITF a few months ago asking them to create a new veteran category for players in his age range. As a result for the first time, the ITF introduced a new category for over-90s at the ITF Super Senior World Championships.

His academy further shared some pictures of their match and them posing before the camera for a commemorative shot.

People on social media were deeply moved by the sportsstar’s sweet and thoughtful gesture. Others were highly impressed by the nonagenarian’s skills and enthusiasm. The duo’s wide smiles in the photos, a testament of their genuine happiness delighted all online.

