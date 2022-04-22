Watch: Police dog invades pitch during football match in Brazil, netizens dub him MVP

While police dogs are known for their discipline, sometimes even the best ones in the K9 unit can falter after seeing a ball. That’s exactly what happened when a police dog entered the field and stole the show at the Brazilian football state championship final.

Tired of just waiting on the sidelines, a German Shepherd decided to join the game with the players during the finals of Campeonato Pernambucano 2022. But what really got everyone talking online was how the players waited for the four-legged star to have some fun.

During the second half of the intense game between Náutico and Retrô, in Aflitos, where the latter won by 1 goal, the canine entered the field and ran around like it owned the place. While at first the athletes were seen slightly perplexed, they soon stood aside for the canine.

Um cachorro da POLÍCIA invadiu o campo na final do Pernambucano! E o bichinho queria a bola… pic.twitter.com/6wqhMKLuCq — ge (@geglobo) April 21, 2022

After a few minutes, some of the players did try to usher the canine out but it didn’t work out. In fact, soon, the dog managed to get hold of the ball and tried to run away, leaving all roaring in excitement from the stands.

Finally, police personnel were successful in distracting the pooch with another football and putting the harness on. After some pats, the dog and the handler were seen walking out of the field with the crowd applauding.

O CRIMINOSO / A PROVA DO CRIME 😂 pic.twitter.com/5TQdFNhkp3 — Federação Pernambucana de Futebol (@fpfpe) April 21, 2022

On social media, some dubbed the dog the real MVP of the match, as its escapade also sparked many memes and jokes online. Many Náutico fans who were upset with their loss poked fun at the team’s players.

Nonetheless, the moment went viral across the world, leaving dog lovers and sports fans delighted. Many commented that while they are fed up with pitch invaders looking for an easy way to find their 15 minutes of fame, this was one incident they didn’t mind.