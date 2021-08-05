scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, August 05, 2021
Must Read

Watch: Pickup truck rolls down and sinks into lake on live TV

"Oh, get this on camera," Emerson can be heard saying on camera while stepping away from the frame. In less than a minute, the vehicle is completely submerged in water.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
August 5, 2021 7:16:00 pm
pickup truck rolls down boat launch Jakob Emerson Lake Springfield, GMC Sierra pick-up truck rolled backwards into Lake Springfield, viral video, trending, indian express, indian express newsSince being shared online, the clip has gone viral and triggered a plethora of reactions online.

When Jakob Emerson was reporting on a building project at Lake Springfield, Illinois, little did he know about the goings-on behind him. It was only when he turned around that he saw the pick-up truck submerged in water.

A video of the incident has now gone viral on social media after it was shared by several news websites and users. In the 1.15-minute clip, Emerson is seen delivering a live report when a white GMC Sierra HD Denali is seen rolling down a boat launch and sinking into the lake, while Emerson is totally unaware of the occurrence. According to a DailyMail report, the vehicle’s cost is around $70,000.

ALSO WATCH |Good Samaritans save juvenile orca stranded on rocks in Alaska

“Oh, get this on camera,” Emerson can be heard saying on camera while stepping away from the frame. In less than a minute, the vehicle is completely submerged in water.

Watch the video here:

Since being shared online, the clip has gone viral and triggered a plethora of reactions. While many were amused, others wondered whether the truck was retrieved from the water or not. Here, take a look at some of the many reactions to the clip:

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Aug 05: Latest News

Advertisement