Watch: Pickup truck rolls down and sinks into lake on live TV

Since being shared online, the clip has gone viral and triggered a plethora of reactions online.

When Jakob Emerson was reporting on a building project at Lake Springfield, Illinois, little did he know about the goings-on behind him. It was only when he turned around that he saw the pick-up truck submerged in water.

A video of the incident has now gone viral on social media after it was shared by several news websites and users. In the 1.15-minute clip, Emerson is seen delivering a live report when a white GMC Sierra HD Denali is seen rolling down a boat launch and sinking into the lake, while Emerson is totally unaware of the occurrence. According to a DailyMail report, the vehicle’s cost is around $70,000.

ALSO WATCH | Good Samaritans save juvenile orca stranded on rocks in Alaska

“Oh, get this on camera,” Emerson can be heard saying on camera while stepping away from the frame. In less than a minute, the vehicle is completely submerged in water.

Watch the video here:

Since being shared online, the clip has gone viral and triggered a plethora of reactions. While many were amused, others wondered whether the truck was retrieved from the water or not. Here, take a look at some of the many reactions to the clip:

Like pull a 3 ton truck out of a lake with their bare hands? — Brian Soudi (@soudipop) August 4, 2021

Wonder how they’re going to explain that to the insurance company. But I’m an excellent driver.😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/2X5MHdMjFn — Chris Nowicki (@ChrisNowicki65) August 4, 2021

Follow-up interview with the owner of the truck: pic.twitter.com/lQNYoJACf5 — Gabriel Sawyer (@YesItsMeGabriel) August 4, 2021

Getting the truck back out is quite a process. I watched it done once and it took forever! — Lee Johnson (@LeeJohnson65) August 4, 2021

I wanna talk to his insurance agent now…I just wanna hear what that convo will be like pic.twitter.com/53CpPis346 — JDO (@bemyACEandpeace) August 4, 2021