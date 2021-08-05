Watch: Pickup truck rolls down and sinks into lake on live TV

August 5, 2021 7:16:00 pm
When Jakob Emerson was reporting on a building project at Lake Springfield, Illinois, little did he know about the goings-on behind him. It was only when he turned around that he saw the pick-up truck submerged in water.
A video of the incident has now gone viral on social media after it was shared by several news websites and users. In the 1.15-minute clip, Emerson is seen delivering a live report when a white GMC Sierra HD Denali is seen rolling down a boat launch and sinking into the lake, while Emerson is totally unaware of the occurrence. According to a DailyMail report, the vehicle’s cost is around $70,000.
“Oh, get this on camera,” Emerson can be heard saying on camera while stepping away from the frame. In less than a minute, the vehicle is completely submerged in water.
Watch the video here:
🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/Uah0acNmeD
— Brian Floyd (@BrianMFloyd) August 4, 2021
Since being shared online, the clip has gone viral and triggered a plethora of reactions. While many were amused, others wondered whether the truck was retrieved from the water or not. Here, take a look at some of the many reactions to the clip:
Like pull a 3 ton truck out of a lake with their bare hands?
— Brian Soudi (@soudipop) August 4, 2021
Wonder how they’re going to explain that to the insurance company. But I’m an excellent driver.😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/2X5MHdMjFn
— Chris Nowicki (@ChrisNowicki65) August 4, 2021
Follow-up interview with the owner of the truck: pic.twitter.com/lQNYoJACf5
— Gabriel Sawyer (@YesItsMeGabriel) August 4, 2021
Getting the truck back out is quite a process. I watched it done once and it took forever!
— Lee Johnson (@LeeJohnson65) August 4, 2021
I wanna talk to his insurance agent now…I just wanna hear what that convo will be like pic.twitter.com/53CpPis346
— JDO (@bemyACEandpeace) August 4, 2021
For Sale:
Nearly new truck.
Freshly washed inside and out.
— Not Dark Yet (@MPACraig) August 4, 2021
