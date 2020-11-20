Watch: Pet cat faces off against elephant that tried to raid its home for food

Several pictures and video which is now widely circulated on social media show the tabby squaring up to the elephant and chased it away.

The incident took place in Thailand’s Nakhon Nayok region on November 17. The three-year-old tabby named Simba apparently ran out to face the elephant as the pachyderm tried to raid its home for food.

Several pictures and video which is now widely circulated on social media show the cat staring up at the elephant after which the pachyderm walks away. The people in the house were also shining lights and making sounds to get the elephant to go away.

According to a Daily Mail report, the elephant is a 35-year-old ‘nuisance’ named Pai Salick who often walks into people’s properties at night hunting for food.

According to reports, elephants often wander into farmlands to gather food. However, the animal happens to be Thailand’s national animal and is a protected species. Killing or harming them carries a maximum prison term of up to three years.

