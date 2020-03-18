Watch: Under coronavirus lockdown, man in Spain leaves house wearing dinosaur costume, gets pulled over by cops

The video shared by the police on social media started a lughing riot online owning to the witty captain and the film’s music. (Source: Murcia Police/ Twitter) The video shared by the police on social media started a lughing riot online owning to the witty captain and the film’s music. (Source: Murcia Police/ Twitter)

With many European countries in lockdown amid the coronavirus pandemic, many heartwarming videos of people keeping spirits high are going viral. However, one such act by a person in Spain got him in trouble. With Spain under a lockdown, a Murcia resident took to the streets wearing a highly unusual form of ‘protection gear’ — a T-Rex costume and got pulled up by the cops. Although he got schooled, the video left netizens laughing out loud.

Sharing the video online, Murcia Police wrote on Twitter, “During state of alarm, walking of pets is allowed if accompanied by one person, always short walks so they can relieve themselves. Having a Tyrannosaurus rex is not covered. #stayathome.”

With the video edited with the theme music from Jurassic Park, the video garnered a lot of attention online garnering over 4.2 million views on Twitter alone, leaving netizens in splits.

Watch video here:

En estado de alarma se permite el paseo de mascotas acompañadas de una persona, siempre con paseos cortos para hacer sus necesidades. El que tengas complejo de Tyrannosaurus rex no está contemplado.#quédateencasa pic.twitter.com/C8dWkrvAdm — Policía Local Murcia (@MurciaPolicia) March 16, 2020

This was not the only dinosaur video from Spain that is breaking the internet. Another video showing a person donning a similar outfit to walking down the streets to throw garbage too has been doing rounds on social media, and people can’t have enough of it.

España: Un ‘dinosaurio’ baja la basura en medio de la cuarentena En Internet se han viralizado las imágenes de una persona que baja a tirar la basura vestida con un disfraz de dinosaurio durante la cuarentena por coronavirus en España pic.twitter.com/U37OhlFWEP — RT en Español (@ActualidadRT) March 17, 2020

However, wearing inflatable costume amid the outbreak when hazmat suits and masks are scarce is not new idea. Earlier in China, a woman was spotted running errands at a hospital wearing a giraffe suit to collect medicine for her family. However, health experts warned, such suit do not work as as a preventive gear to protect oneself from contamination.

As the country went under lockdown, videos of people playing music from balconies flooded social media platforms delighting all.

During the quarantine, a pianist in Barcelona went to his balcony to play a song for his neighborhood. After he started, a sax player in the building next door joined him. And awesomeness ensued. (IG 🎹 @AlbertoGestoso 🎷 @alexlebrontorrent) pic.twitter.com/85UdHWP02q — Goodable (@Goodable) March 17, 2020

Globally, the coronavirus pandemic has affected over 200,000 people and the death toll has crossed 8,000, with China continuing to lead the tally with 82,000 cases, followed by Italy at 27,980 and Iran at 16,169 cases.

The Spanish government on Tuesday announced that it has nationalised all private hospitals and healthcare providers as the country suffers a surge in coronavirus cases. The government last week declared a state of national emergency, closing schools and public spaces and telling citizens that they can only leave the house to go to work or buy essential items like food and medicine.

