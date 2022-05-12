Watch: People stop moving car to save driver who fell unconscious

The Boynton Beach Police Department in the US’s Florida shared a CCTV footage that showed a group of people coming together to help a woman who fell unconscious while driving at a busy intersection.

While sharing the video on their Twitter and YouTube accounts Wednesday, the police department put out an appeal to mail them any information about those in the video so that they could reunite them with the woman whose life they helped save.

ALSO READ | Watch: Good Samaritans rescue couple in their 90s from burning car

The footage, which was recorded on May 5, 2022, shows a car approaching a busy intersection without any regard for the traffic signal. A woman, who was later identified as the driver’s co-worker, runs towards the car and signals the traffic to stop as she bangs at the car.

Soon she is joined by other motorists, who step out of their vehicles and stop the car by pushing against it. They then use a dumbbell to break its window and a man is then seen climbing inside the car through the window and opening a door.

Watch as a group of Good Samaritans spring into action to help a woman who suffered a medical episode while driving on Woolbright Road. We want to reunite them with the woman whose life they saved. If you know them, email slaters@bbfl.us.

More details: https://t.co/Rlnp7tdkBj — bbpd (@BBPD) May 11, 2022

UPDATE: You all work fast! We have been put in touch with several of the Good Samaritans are coordinating everyone’s schedules to get them together with the woman they rescued. We will let you know once it’s confirmed. Thank you. 💙 — bbpd (@BBPD) May 11, 2022

According to the police department, “The car was then put in park and the Good Samaritans pushed it to a nearby 7-Eleven parking lot where a nurse who was on the phone with 911 provided medical attention until the fire department arrives.”

That lady deserves an award. By herself running out into the intersection. There is no “bystander” in her whatsoever. The other people were great too, but they just followed her. — Det_Ligers (@DetLigers) May 11, 2022

This is the kind of news we need to see more often. There are good people in this world. The first woman who ran across the street to try to stop a car all by herself is a hero. Bless all those who helped. — Susan Chappelle (@SusanChappelle1) May 12, 2022

Awesome! I am diabetic A few months ago I woke up in an ambulance

I had passed out at an intersection

My window was busted

Cops said a Good Samaritan saw me and called them Here is to the heroes! — LunaHerbie (@herbie_luna) May 12, 2022

I love that it shows that it can take just one person to just get out there when they see a problem and just by stepping in & running forward to help, can spur others to participate in a life saving movement…✌️💜😊 — Kate’s Bush (@katesbushislit) May 12, 2022

Restores my faith in human beings. — CJ 🐝 (@J64534747) May 11, 2022

Yes. This was my favorite part of this video. A whole bunch of strangers, all meeting for the first time, working as one. — Dr. Beth Hansen (@Erdos_4) May 12, 2022

What smart people. Notice they broke the window of the door farthest from the driver, making it unlikely that the flying glass would hit them. — Clint Davis (@ClintDavis74) May 11, 2022

The driver, who has been identified as West Palm Beach resident Laurie Rabyor by CBS12 News, recovered after help arrived. Rabyor told CBS12 News that she does not remember when and how she fell unconscious but attributes it to the combination of taking medicines for high blood pressure while fasting.

“I don’t know how to thank you.”

Local mom thanks group of strangers who rushed to rescue her after suffering a medical episode while driving in Boynton Beach.

She’s excited to meet her heroes soon, thanks to @BBPD. @CBS12 https://t.co/HGZX4wCBJz pic.twitter.com/o0wbvYBSVv — Luli Ortiz (@LuliOrtizCBS12) May 12, 2022

The video was circulated widely on social media and many people who helped the driver were identified. On Thursday, the police department tweeted, “UPDATE: You all work fast! We have been put in touch with several of the Good Samaritans are coordinating everyone’s schedules to get them together with the woman they rescued. We will let you know once it’s confirmed. Thank you. ”