Watch: Passenger jet overshoots runway, narrowly escapes disaster

A video of a passenger jet overshooting the runway due to the pilot’s miscalculation has gone viral on social media. The incident, captured by a surveillance camera, shows a jet, carrying 150 people, speeding beyond the runway, throwing clouds of dust on its way before managing to take off.

The jet, flying from Domodedovo Airport, around 40 miles south-east of Moscow, landed safely at Simferopol Airport in Russia’s Crimea. An inspection following the take-off revealed damage to the aircraft chassis as well as lighting units at the airport.

Watch the terrifying video here:

Various Russian aviation websites reported that the pilot miscalculated the take-off weight to be 15 tonnes below the aircraft’s actual weight when calculating the speed and distance required.