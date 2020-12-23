Watch: Paralympic athlete Blake Leeper encourages 2-year-old trying out prosthetic legs for first time

"The best thing I saw today," read the caption of the viral clip.

Paralympic star Blake Leeper’s heartwarming gesture of encouraging a two-year-old child, who was trying to walk with his prosthetic leg for the first time, has won praise online. In a video, the eight-time Paralympic international medalist was seen helping out the kid named KJ Dyer.

The video, which has now gone viral on several social media platforms, was shared on Facebook by News 9 journalist Karl Torp along with a caption that read, “The best thing I saw today.” The incident happened when Leeper was at the Scott Sabolich Prosthetics & Research centre to get his new prosthetic legs fitted.

The video was also shared by Twitter account @GoodNewsCorres1, where it garnered over 8 lakh views and was flooded with netizens praising Leeper.

“The power of the human spirit. And damn those are some amazing looking running legs. Go Mr Leeper and go little one!!!!” read one of the many comments on the viral clip.

Oh my heart! I noticed KJ’s posture improved after seeing Blake! 🥰 — Katie Myers (@katie_lynne8040) December 22, 2020

Awesome. Thank you Blake for inspiring the next generation as well. — S.R. Sims 🏳️‍🌈 😷 (@srmicksims) December 23, 2020

The power of the human spirit. And damn those are some amazing looking running legs. Go Mr. Leeper and go little one!!!! — Andrea Loken (@andrea_loken) December 22, 2020

What a great man!!! We need more people like him! — Tony D (@td0417) December 23, 2020

He’s so good with kids! — Science Mom (@MDScienceMom) December 23, 2020

