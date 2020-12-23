scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, December 23, 2020
Top news

Watch: Paralympic athlete Blake Leeper encourages 2-year-old trying out prosthetic legs for first time

The incident happened when Leeper was at the Scott Sabolich Prosthetics & Research centre to get his new prosthetic legs fitted. 

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | December 23, 2020 3:22:26 pm
Paralympian Medalist Blake Leeper, Paralympian Medalist Blake Leeper helps two year old, Blake Leeper viral video, trending, indian express, indian express news"The best thing I saw today," read the caption of the viral clip.

Paralympic star Blake Leeper’s heartwarming gesture of encouraging a two-year-old child, who was trying to walk with his prosthetic leg for the first time, has won praise online. In a video, the eight-time Paralympic international medalist was seen helping out the kid named KJ Dyer.

The video, which has now gone viral on several social media platforms, was shared on Facebook by News 9 journalist Karl Torp along with a caption that read, “The best thing I saw today.” The incident happened when Leeper was at the Scott Sabolich Prosthetics & Research centre to get his new prosthetic legs fitted.

Watch the video here:

The video was also shared by Twitter account @GoodNewsCorres1, where it garnered over 8 lakh views and was flooded with netizens praising Leeper.

Viral Right Now
Click here for more

“The power of the human spirit. And damn those are some amazing looking running legs. Go Mr Leeper and go little one!!!!” read one of the many comments on the viral clip.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Dec 23: Latest News

Advertisement