Watch: Pakistani analyst falls off chair during live TV debate on Kashmir

An analyst on a Pakistani news channel fell of his chair during a live debate on Kashmir recently. A short video clip of the incident has now gone viral on social media.

The incident happened on September 16 on GTV Live, when the Kashmir issue was being discussed. The video shows one of the analysts, identified as Mazhar Barlas, suddenly falling off his chair, disappearing from the screen. While the other panelist remained unfazed, the news anchor couldn’t control his reactions and was seen biting his tongue.

Many sharing the clip online inquired if the panelist was okay, while others slammed the anchor for his hilarious reaction.

@mazhar_barlas sir ap kay lagi tw nahi ziada ??@GTVNetworkHD jani wtf 🙄 pic.twitter.com/iNY0Yfc7HM — A S A D I S H A Q (@AsadIshaqHere) September 17, 2019

Netizens couldn’t stop laughing at the series of events shared memes and jokes about it.

Earlier, in another bizarre turn of events, Abdul Basit, the former High Commissioner of Pakistan to India, reportedly retweeted a post of a porn star that claimed the actor was a Kashmiri man and suffered injuries due to the use of a pellet gun. Later, the adult film star thanked Basit for ‘gaining followers’ on Twitter.

Also a video of a Pakistani pop singer Rabi Pirzada posing with snakes and crocodiles and threatening Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the government’s move to scrap J&K special status had gone viral on social media recently.

Pakistan senator Rehman Malik left netizens in splits after he tagged the Twitter handle of card game UNO instead of the United Nations (UN) while criticising PM Modi for the ongoing situation in Kashmir.