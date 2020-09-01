Video of one-year-old beating father at game is widely shared on social media

The video shows one-year-old Mikey Nathaniel Hutchinson efficiently playing a game of ball under cup with his father Mikey Hutchinson. (Picture credit: Facebook/ Daily Mail)

A video of a one-year-old beating his father at a game in which he is asked to guess which cup a ball is under is being widely shared on social media.

The video shows one-year-old Mikey Nathaniel Hutchinson beating his father Mikey Hutchinson at multiple rounds of the game.

In the video, as the father shuffles the cups placed on the floor, the toddler accurately points to the cup under which the ball is on each occasion.

Hutchinson told Daily Mail that it was the first time Mikey was playing the game and he decided to film it after seeing his son’s focus and accuracy.

The 37-year-old said that the child remembered the game even hours and days after it was introduced to him.

“In his first few months, we noticed he has an amazing memory and motor skills,” Hutchinson said.

The ball under the cup or shells game for children is an exercise to improve their memory and concentration.

