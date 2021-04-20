scorecardresearch
Tuesday, April 20, 2021
Watch: Nurse involved in Covid care receives care package from Taylor Swift

The package included T-shirts, candles, a blanket, notebook and champagne glass along with a handwritten note by Swift that thanked her for serving on the frontline and being "brave enough to put yourself in danger to help others."

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
April 20, 2021 2:05:52 pm
Taylor Swift, Taylor Swift nurse viral story, Nurse Britta Thomason surprise gidft, nurse gets handwritten note Taylor Swift, twitter reactions, indian express, indian express newsWeeks after the interview, Thomason got a call from the singer's representatives about a package that will be delivered to her.

A Georgia-based nurse was touched by Taylor Swift’s gesture after she received a handwritten note from the American singer, thanking her for her work in the fight against Covid-19.

A video of a surprised Britta Thomason opening the gift package went viral on social media. According to Reuters, Thomason, who heads the Air Evac Lifeteam base in Dublin, was interviewed by a local newspaper about her job, in which she shared that she liked listening to Swift’s music to relax.

Weeks after the interview, Thomason got a call from the singer’s representatives about a package that will be delivered to her. “When I opened it, I was so nervous. I was shaking just because it was so surreal,” Thomason told the news website.

Watch the video here:

“I thought … there’s no way that this is what it is. When I opened it, the letter was actually sitting on top … I opened it up and I didn’t actually read the whole thing immediately. I just looked down … and saw her signature and I was in just complete shock,” she added.

According to the news website, the package included T-shirts, candles, a blanket, notebook and champagne glass along with a handwritten note by Swift that thanked her for serving on the frontline and being “brave enough to put yourself in danger to help others.”

Since being shared online, the video has gone viral on several social media platforms and prompted cheerful reactions among netizens.

