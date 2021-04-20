Watch: Nurse involved in Covid care receives care package from Taylor Swift

Weeks after the interview, Thomason got a call from the singer's representatives about a package that will be delivered to her.

A Georgia-based nurse was touched by Taylor Swift’s gesture after she received a handwritten note from the American singer, thanking her for her work in the fight against Covid-19.

A video of a surprised Britta Thomason opening the gift package went viral on social media. According to Reuters, Thomason, who heads the Air Evac Lifeteam base in Dublin, was interviewed by a local newspaper about her job, in which she shared that she liked listening to Swift’s music to relax.

Weeks after the interview, Thomason got a call from the singer’s representatives about a package that will be delivered to her. “When I opened it, I was so nervous. I was shaking just because it was so surreal,” Thomason told the news website.

Watch the video here:

Nurse Britta Thomason received a surprise care package and a handwritten note from Taylor Swift after she mentioned being a fan of the pop star in an interview with her local paper. https://t.co/iaSrbE9hiW pic.twitter.com/zSnC1L5zLO — CNN (@CNN) April 20, 2021

“I thought … there’s no way that this is what it is. When I opened it, the letter was actually sitting on top … I opened it up and I didn’t actually read the whole thing immediately. I just looked down … and saw her signature and I was in just complete shock,” she added.

According to the news website, the package included T-shirts, candles, a blanket, notebook and champagne glass along with a handwritten note by Swift that thanked her for serving on the frontline and being “brave enough to put yourself in danger to help others.”

Since being shared online, the video has gone viral on several social media platforms and prompted cheerful reactions among netizens.

A good wholsome story about a celebrity and a fan. It is good to see that some people who are given a platform do something positive with it. Bravo Swift. — Brouck Ayalew (@AyalewBrouck) April 20, 2021

One of the pleasures of being a star. — MrJRBates (@GraphicsGourmet) April 20, 2021

Class acts. Both of them! — D. Jardine (@Garvald2) April 20, 2021