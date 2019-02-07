Watch: New Mexico’s governor runs actually through walls in ad trolling Trump

During the State of the Union address, US President Donald Trump emphasised his aim to build a border wall along Mexico. As his speech drew flak from all quarters, New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham stepped up to counter it in her own unique way. Responding to Trump’s comments about immigrants and the country’s immigration policy, Grisham tweeted a video in which she actually runs through walls!

In the video, Grisham is seen running through a wall, making promises to improve things in the state, and criticising the US President.

“All of this talk about walls tonight…#SOTU” she wrote while tweeting the video.

“We gotta bust through some walls to make changes,” the governor says before charging through the first of many walls.

“And here’s what I think of Trump’s wall,” she says before charging through a wall that has the US President’s photo on it.

Watch the video here:

The video was loved by Trump’s critics online. It turns out the video was actually a campaign commercial from the recent 2018 gubernatorial election, but was smartly repurposed to slam the US President’s pet project.

Grisham also ordered the withdrawal of most of the National Guard troops from the state that have stationed along the Mexico border.

“We will support our neighbours where the need for assistance is great, and we will offer a helping hand when we can to those vulnerable people who arrive at our border, but New Mexico will not take part in the president’s charade of border fear-mongering by misusing our diligent National Guard troops,” she said in a statement.