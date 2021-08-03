scorecardresearch
Tuesday, August 03, 2021
Watch: Mamata Banerjee’s football dribble to launch ‘Khela Hobe’ goes viral

Mamata Banerjee was also seen playing with and throwing footballs to the crowd at the event.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: August 3, 2021 3:59:49 pm
Mamata Benerjee, Khela Hobe slogan, Khela hobe, Kolkata trends, Bengal latest trends, Indian express trendsKhela Hobe will soon be everywhere, says Mamata Banerjee.

Dribbling and playing with a football, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee recently launched the ‘Khela Hobe’ programme at Netaji Indoor Stadium in Kolkata. The video instantly went viral on social media, garnering enthusiastic reactions from netizens.

At the launch, Banerjee said, “Believe it or not, ‘Khela Hobe’ has become very popular. We had raised the slogan in Bengal. Now it was raised in Parliament too, and soon, it will be popular across India. In the days to come, there will be ‘Khela Hobe’ everywhere.”

Banerjee was also seen playing with and throwing footballs to the crowd at the event.

In March this year, before the West Bengal Assembly elections, Banerjee was seen sitting in a wheelchair and playing with a football and passing it around at one of her rallies. Banerjee had decided that her government would celebrate August 16 as “Khela Hobe Diwas” across the state.

