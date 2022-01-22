NBA legend Shaq gifts crying boy shoes, coat; netizens can’t stop loving him

Shaquille O’Neal, popularly known as Shaq, is known as one of the greatest sportsmen on and off the court. While he is known for a lot of good deeds, this time, the former American basketball player ended up buying things for yet another little boy at a store, winning hearts online.

Shaq, who makes it a point to pay for someone’s items every time he finds himself at a supermarket, recently saw a little boy sulking around the checkout line. Seeing the boy visibly upset, he inquired about his sadness.

Surprised to see the famous NBA player, the boy identified as Zion, still in disbelief, tried to hold back his tears. The boy explained that he got in trouble for not listening to his father while being in the store and it had made his father angry.

“Shaq said, go give your dad a hug and tell him you’re sorry,” the Instagram post by the boy read. “I did just that as he lectured me about listening to my parents.”

The basketball legend then asked why he didn’t get shoes today. “My parents just came to get me a coat. Shaquille O’Neal then said let’s go pick out some shoes.”

According to the post, the sports star not only got the child two pair of shoes, he also paid for his coat and for some socks his father got. “I am beyond grateful & blessed. What a day? I’m still in shock and can’t stop talking about this amazing moment,” the post added.

The boy was also thrilled that the veteran player took time to watch his basketball practice videos and told him he is a “beast point guard”. The boy expressed his gratitude and said he hopes to become an NBA one day.

The post went viral after Good News Movement shared it on their page, with many recalling their personal experience with Shaq and how he has come forward for everyone he meets in stores.

“Love how Shaq always just blesses random people he sees wherever he’s at,” one user commented. “Love seeing stories like these…restores faith in humanity,” another remarked.