Mountain lion caught watching children playing in California suburb

A California resident caught a mountain lion in his front yard, keeping a close eye on a group of children as they cycled nearby. The video of the encounter is now being shared a lot on social media.

Timothy Kerrisk was watching the children play near his property in Pacifica when he discovered he wasn’t alone.

Kerrisk recorded the mountain lion, who was sitting in his front yard, watching the children as well. As he shouted a warning, the lion jumped over the fence and into the driveway to hide under a pickup truck.

After watching the children for a few more seconds, the video shows the animal walking away.

“Mountain Lion in Pacifica watching kids ride bikes in front of my house,” Kerrisk wrote while posting the video on YouTube.

Since being posted, the video has been viewed over 5 lakh times.

